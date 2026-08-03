Japan’s Shiho Kuwaki wins women’s British Open to clinch first major title

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Japan's Shiho Kuwaki poses with the trophy after winning the 2026 Women's British Open Golf Championships, at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, north-west England.

Japan’s Shiho Kuwaki won the women’s British Open in a dramatic play-off with Esther Henseleit on Aug 2, securing her first major title in memorable style.

Kuwaki held her nerve to sink the putt that clinched the trophy after two play-off holes of unrelenting tension at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

The 23-year-old had finished the regulation four rounds on five under par for the tournament, with Germany’s Henseleit nailing a brilliant long putt on the 18th hole to force the play-off.

The pulsating finale provided a fitting climax on the 50th anniversary of the event as Kuwaki announced her arrival as one of the sport’s rising stars.

Kuwaki banked a tournament record US$1.5 million (S$1.9 million) in prize money, but finally getting her hands on a major trophy was worth far more than any amount of cash.

She is the second successive Japanese player to win the women’s British Open after Miyu Yamashita’s triumph at Porthcawl in 2025.

“I just can’t believe it. To be on a stage like this is an honour and every hole I was just focused on shot by shot. I just tried to enjoy it as much as I could,” said Kuwaki, who is the fourth Japanese woman to win the British Open after Yamashita, Ayako Okamoto and Hinako Shibuno.

“It’s an amazing feeling to win again as a Japanese player. I hope as team Japan we can continue to light up the golf world.”

Referencing the death of at least 36 people in her homeland, she added: “Recently we had an earthquake in Japan and I’d like to wish people a speedy recovery and best wishes.”

It was an unexpected breakthrough for Kuwaki, whose previous best finish at a major came in this year’s women’s US Open when she tied for 14th place.

She turned professional in 2021 and won the Japan LPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup in 2024.

Known for her exuberant fashion sense, Kuwaki was dressed in a mint green top and used a luminous green ball – an eye-catching statement that she backed up with her sensational performance.

She missed the halfway cut on her only previous appearance at the women’s British Open in 2025, but her return to the UK proved a transformative trip.

Overnight leader Yealimi Noh wasted a three-shot lead as she ended in third place on four under par.

World number one Nelly Korda and South Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran both fell short in their bids for a historic third major title in 2026.

Meanwhile, Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan recorded the best Major finish of her career when she shot a two-under 69 at the tournament to place tied-sixth.

Gripping finish

Korda, who won the Chevron Championship and US Women’s Open in 2026, had to settle for a share of fourth place with Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul after finishing two under par.

Ryu, who clinched the previous two majors at the women’s PGA Championship and the Evian Championship, finished tied for sixth place on one under par.

Kuwaki’s par on the 18th looked to have won the title after Henseleit cracked at the 16th, missing from six feet to surrender her share of the lead.

Kuwaki watched anxiously from the clubhouse to see if Henseleit could catch her over the final two holes.

Henseleit did exactly that, caressing a brilliant long putt for a birdie on the 18th before raising her arm in delight.

Kuwaki’s frustration at being denied wasn’t to last as she played a superb wedge to earn a par, forcing a second play-off hole after Henseleit’s 15ft putt for the title rolled wide.

Crucially, Henseleit miscued her tee shot on the next hole, hitting a course marshall and deflecting the ball into the gorse bushes.

Henseleit could only scramble a bogey and Kuwaki pounced, rolling in a short putt to seal the biggest win of her life. AFP