Japan’s Ayaka Furue opens up two-shot lead at HSBC Women’s World Championship

SINGAPORE – At 1.53m, Ayaka Furue is the shortest player on the LPGA Tour but is standing tall after 54 holes of play at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

The Japanese, 23, fired a four-under 68 on March 2 to reach 10-under 206 and leads the tournament by two strokes from Australian Hannah Green (67). Overnight leader Celine Boutier struggled to a 72 and fell back into a tie for third with Andrea Lee (67).

With an average driving distance of 247.7 yards – joint-39th among the 66 players – Furue is never going to overpower the Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club, but she has plotted her way around the 6,775 yard layout with precision.

The world No. 20 has missed just four fairways all week while her putting has been sharp, taking just a tournament-best 80 putts so far.

Furue said via a translator: “My mindset coming into today was to catch up with Celine, who was one shot ahead of me. I had great momentum with four birdies (through her first seven holes) and I just kept going.”

After a blemish-free front nine, Furue recovered from a dropped shot at the par-four 12th with a birdie on the next hole. She parred her last five holes, including a fine chip to within three feet on the par-five 16th, and is relishing the chance to claim her second LPGA title. Her previous victory was at the Scottish Women’s Open in July 2022.

Furue, who finished joint-third and three shots behind eventual winner Ko Jin-young at the 2023 edition here, said: “I have a good impression of the course and I’m excited to be at the top. Winning is the most important thing. I don’t want to look back. I’m focused on looking forward.

“I don’t think about other players and I am just focused on my own play.”

Ko, who is seeking a third straight win in Singapore, roared into contention after the day’s low round of 66 that featured eight birdies against two bogeys. She is on 210 and four shots behind Furue.

Unsurprisingly, she was in the mood for jokes after signing her scorecard. The former world No. 1 said: “If I win tomorrow, I will buy a house in Singapore. But I heard it’s really expensive housing here... But if I win, yeah, it’s going to be a really great honour, I will do my best tomorrow and be more patient.”

Top-ranked Lilia Vu’s 68 moved her to 211, five strokes adrift of the lead. The American won four times in 2023, including two Majors, and will certainly fancy her chances.

On her strategy for the final round, she said: “Just stay patient, let the birdies come and not get too upset with every mistake. Just do the same thing that I’ve always been doing.”

It was a tough day for others like Singapore’s Chen Xingtong. The 15-year-old amateur laboured to an 82 and is 64th after the withdrawals of China’s He Muni and Japan’s Mone Inami. South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo, who won in 2021, shot 78 and is 12 shots off the pace in tied-38th spot.

With thunderstorms expected by noon on March 3, those in contention could face an exhausting title-deciding day.

No wonder Frenchwoman Boutier had the perfect way to unwind before a tense battle. She and several other players were planning on attending the Taylor Swift concert on March 2.

She said: “I think it’s going to be a nice way to kind of relax, have some fun and hopefully be in a good mood for tomorrow.”