Ireland's Leona Maguire strikes late for Women's PGA Championship halfway lead

NEW YORK – Ireland’s Leona Maguire is just taking it “one day at a time” in hopes of winning her first Major.

On Friday, the 28-year-old birdied three of her last four holes to take a one-stroke second-round lead in the Women’s PGA Championship at rain-soaked Baltusrol.

She shook off a slow start that saw her par her first five holes before a bogey at the 15th. She responded with a birdie at the 17th and grabbed another at the fourth before a bogey at the fifth.

Then she cantered home with birdies at the sixth, seventh and ninth to card a three-under 68.

Her five-under total of 137 put her one clear of England’s Mel Reid (67), Norway’s Celine Borge (69) and China’s Lin Xiyu (71).

It was a further stroke back to Australia’s Minjee Lee, who posted a 67, and overnight leader Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa, who posted a two-over 73.

“Really happy with how I played today,” Maguire said.