Inconsistent Wyndham Clark frustrated ahead of defending US Open title

PINEHURST – Defending US Open champion Wyndham Clark is frustrated because he has not played consistently in recent weeks and he is not even sure why practice success is not replicated in competition.

And he is the world’s fourth-ranked golfer.

The 30-year-old American is looking for answers as he defends his first Major crown starting on June 13 at the 124th US Open at Pinehurst.

“My frustration level is definitely higher than it has been in a long time,” he said. “But it’s the great thing about golf – there’s always another week. I’ve got to believe that good golf is around the corner.”

Clark won a breakthrough Major at the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, edging Rory McIlroy by a stroke, and took his third PGA Tour title at the weather-shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am four months ago.

But he has had an inconsistent season, contending some weeks and unable to make the cut in others.

“I’m hitting a lot of good shots in practice. You look at the stats and things look bad, but yet in practice, it’s good. It has been really puzzling to me and I’ve got to be able to take it to the course,” he added.

“I’m hoping it’s this week and it starts a good run the rest of the year.”

Clark was a runner-up to top-ranked Scottie Scheffler in back-to-back weeks at Bay Hill and the Players Championship in March, but has missed the cut in three of his past five starts, including last week’s Memorial Tournament plus the Masters and PGA Championship.

“I haven’t been playing my best golf. It has been a tough stretch these last few weeks,” he said.

“Really I’m trying to gain some momentum for the rest of the season. I know that maybe sounds like low expectations for the week, but honestly I’d love to just gain some momentum.”

Ahead of this week’s US Open, the greens were the hot topic of the day on June 10.

Clark was surprised how much the Pinehurst No. 2 course had changed since a visit about a month earlier.

“The greens are extremely fast and penal,” he told reporters after a practice round. “You hit it on the green, but the hole is not done. I was just amazed how fast the greens are.

“If they get any firmer and fast, they’d be borderline. They already are borderline.”

The American said that he and his playing partners had trouble keeping putts on the green and pushed uphill putts several feet past the hole.

“You have to play a lot of break on these greens,” he said.

“Normally, you’re not more than four or five inches outside the cup on most greens. Here, you’re maybe playing 10 to 12 inches, just so that you’re not getting below the hole and having it run away.” AFP, REUTERS