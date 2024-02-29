In the darkness, to no applause, a field of dreams is built

In the coal darkness, Andy Johnston is sniffing grass. It’s just before 6am at Sentosa Golf Club and the practice green at the Tanjong Course is being mowed. The clippings are put in a bucket and Johnston scoops out a handful and brings it to his nose. If it smells sour he has a problem, but it’s fine. On the morning of Feb 29, the first day of the HSBC Women’s World Championship, most everything is sweet.

Johnston, who has a longer title than some royalty – general manager/director of agronomy; resident golf course architect – is a man of the earth. The game doesn’t move him, the course calls him. When fussy artists with clubs come visiting, he and his team offer them a gift. A world-class canvas.

This 90 acres of grass – plus water bodies dyed blue – is alive, moody and requires more pampering than a diva. It is why Johnston is there at 4.20am to drive me to the club’s agronomy centre which houses an array of machines. Some distance away, on the pumphouse wall, a Muhammad Ali quote is painted. Have heart, he urged, and it is not something limited only to athletes in sport.

Like the 70-odd ground staff in Sentosa, whose small acts will build a fine landscape. Before they set out, jobs are allotted and instructions given. Don’t leave imprints of your heels on greens, Johnston pleads. Stay safe, says course superintendent Rodney Mckeown, a Belfast boy, speaking in a mix of Malay and Bahasa Indonesia, and don’t wear your caps backwards. If TV cameras pick them out, they should be like the course: Looking their best.

The grumble of Toro engines breaks the quiet. Twenty-five mowers will cut greens. Rollers will iron them. Stimpmeters will check their speed. Golfers work in inches, but these craftspeople of the soil deal in millimetres. The fairways – mowed only in the evenings – are cut to 10mm and the greens to 2.6mm. “Ninety days ago we mapped out a programme,” explains Johnston. “We took baby steps and trimmed the greens by .02mm every other day.”

In normal times, greens are mowed once a day and in one direction. During tournaments they’re mowed twice a day and in both directions. Sport is now made for TV and so the course must be cut and styled by these beauticians with their own unique cosmetics. When a blemish is found on a green, staff take clippings and sprinkle them onto the area. In this arena of fairy tales this is referred to as “fairy dust”.

Writers can be finicky about the paper they write on. Athletes are equally fastidious, as if an imprecise surface offends their exact art. So Wimbledon cuts their grass to 8mm every day during The Championship while Aintree takes three weeks to build the fences at horse racing’s Grand National, using 16 lorry loads of spruce.

Still, athletes whine and golfers pout about the speed of greens and inconsistencies of bunkers. And so, for the amiable Johnston, detail is his god. As the emerging sun hits a green from a certain angle, he spots imperfections. A ball mark has yet to heal. “Drives me nuts,” he mutters.

Humans gravely make plans, nature sneers in reply. A wind blows debris across fairways and so blowers and mechanical sweepers must work harder. Seven days ago patches of pink, a fungus rare in these parts, appeared on greens and had to be treated.

Agronomy staff, wandering the dark like miners with lamps affixed to their head, rake bunkers precisely. The sand is packed two inches into the face and four inches into the floor. On a green nearby a red light blinks in the darkness. It is to deter otters who insist this manicured patch is their personal restroom.

Pin positions, decided the day before, are marked with a white spot. A hole is neatly dug with a soundless machine which is a bonsai version of a piledriver. The cup is spray-painted white. Now if only the weather can be controlled.

In a room in the clubhouse, Tim Calamari gazes at screens. He’s one of the LPGA Tour’s travelling meteorologists – rain, wind, lightning, all play havoc with golf – and he and Johnston chat with the Meteorological Service Singapore. Will rain come this weekend? Of course, it’s Singapore.

On a nearby fairway two machines drag a hose between them to sweep up the dew. Everything is almost ready. Soon golfers will rudely dig out divots on fairways and for the agronomy crew it must be akin to wine being spilled on their precious carpet. In the evening they continue their repairs even as darkness falls.

Last year in Singapore, Danielle Kang left behind a few hundred dollars, in thanks to a tribe whose unseen dedication keeps sport alive. Every day, somewhere in the world, soil is tested, clay purchased, courts built, track laid, all to no applause. Yet what is sport without such folk? Dreams are nothing with no field to chase them on.