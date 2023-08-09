In-form Celine Boutier realistic over Women’s British Open success

LONDON – Celine Boutier admits it is a long shot but the French player still starts as favourite to make it three wins in a row when she contests the final Major of the season, this weekend’s Women’s British Open at Walton Heath.

The 29-year-old claimed her first Major on home soil at the Evian Championship two weeks ago and followed up with a win in the Scottish Open last week.

“I know the odds, even to win two in a row are very rare,” she pointed out.

“It would be unbelievable to win again this week.

“But I’m feeling good, a little bit tired physically but I’ll just try and focus on putting a few good rounds together and try and give myself a chance on Sunday.

“I am happy to have won my first Major and winning at Evian in front of my family and the French fans was something I had always dreamt of doing, so anything else is a bonus.”

South African Ashleigh Buhai will defend the title she won at Muirfield in Scotland a year ago.

“It’s fantastic to be back after a whirlwind year, so many memories,” she said.

“Winning a Major has given me so much confidence. It gave me the belief that I can win when I am playing well. But I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. It’s very hard to defend a title.”

At Muirfield, Rose Zhang was the top amateur. Twelve months on and the 20-year-old American is one of the title favourites.

Having swept the boards at amateur level, she exceeded expectations by winning on her first outing as a professional on the LPGA Tour at the Mizuho Americas Tournament in June.

Since then, she has had top-ten finishes in three Majors.