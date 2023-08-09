In-form Celine Boutier realistic over Women’s British Open success

LONDON – Celine Boutier admits it is a long shot but the French player still starts as favourite to make it three wins in a row when she contests the final Major of the season, this weekend’s Women’s British Open at Walton Heath.
The 29-year-old claimed her first Major on home soil at the Evian Championship two weeks ago and followed up with a win in the Scottish Open last week.
“I know the odds, even to win two in a row are very rare,” she pointed out.
“It would be unbelievable to win again this week.
“But I’m feeling good, a little bit tired physically but I’ll just try and focus on putting a few good rounds together and try and give myself a chance on Sunday.
“I am happy to have won my first Major and winning at Evian in front of my family and the French fans was something I had always dreamt of doing, so anything else is a bonus.”
South African Ashleigh Buhai will defend the title she won at Muirfield in Scotland a year ago.
“It’s fantastic to be back after a whirlwind year, so many memories,” she said.
“Winning a Major has given me so much confidence. It gave me the belief that I can win when I am playing well. But I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. It’s very hard to defend a title.”
At Muirfield, Rose Zhang was the top amateur. Twelve months on and the 20-year-old American is one of the title favourites.
Having swept the boards at amateur level, she exceeded expectations by winning on her first outing as a professional on the LPGA Tour at the Mizuho Americas Tournament in June.
Since then, she has had top-ten finishes in three Majors.
“It’s crazy,” she admitted. “Last year, I was just trying to understand what it was like to play in the British Open as an amateur and now I’m a professional.”
Zhang is playing with Buhai and Brooke Henderson in the first two rounds, and she admitted: “It’s so cool. I actually played with Ashleigh in my first US Open back in 2018.”
Ko Jin-young, the world No. 2, has had a patchy season. The South Korean has won twice – in March and May – but has struggled in recent weeks and, after Evian, she spent a week back home in Korea.
“I have an injury in my neck,” she said, adding that she has also been struggling with a wrist issue.
“I don’t have much expectation this week, I haven’t set any goals.” AFP