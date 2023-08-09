In-form Celine Boutier realistic over Women’s British Open success

France's Celine Boutier poses with her trophy after winning the Evian Championship. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
40 min ago

LONDON – Celine Boutier admits it is a long shot but the French player still starts as favourite to make it three wins in a row when she contests the final Major of the season, this weekend’s Women’s British Open at Walton Heath.

The 29-year-old claimed her first Major on home soil at the Evian Championship two weeks ago and followed up with a win in the Scottish Open last week.

“I know the odds, even to win two in a row are very rare,” she pointed out.

“It would be unbelievable to win again this week.

“But I’m feeling good, a little bit tired physically but I’ll just try and focus on putting a few good rounds together and try and give myself a chance on Sunday.

“I am happy to have won my first Major and winning at Evian in front of my family and the French fans was something I had always dreamt of doing, so anything else is a bonus.”

South African Ashleigh Buhai will defend the title she won at Muirfield in Scotland a year ago.

“It’s fantastic to be back after a whirlwind year, so many memories,” she said.

“Winning a Major has given me so much confidence. It gave me the belief that I can win when I am playing well. But I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. It’s very hard to defend a title.”

At Muirfield, Rose Zhang was the top amateur. Twelve months on and the 20-year-old American is one of the title favourites.

Having swept the boards at amateur level, she exceeded expectations by winning on her first outing as a professional on the LPGA Tour at the Mizuho Americas Tournament in June.

Since then, she has had top-ten finishes in three Majors.

More On This Topic
Celine Boutier records second straight win with success at Women’s Scottish Open
Celine Boutier eyes back-to-back wins, leads Scottish Open by three shots

“It’s crazy,” she admitted. “Last year, I was just trying to understand what it was like to play in the British Open as an amateur and now I’m a professional.”

Zhang is playing with Buhai and Brooke Henderson in the first two rounds, and she admitted: “It’s so cool. I actually played with Ashleigh in my first US Open back in 2018.”

Ko Jin-young, the world No. 2, has had a patchy season. The South Korean has won twice – in March and May – but has struggled in recent weeks and, after Evian, she spent a week back home in Korea.

“I have an injury in my neck,” she said, adding that she has also been struggling with a wrist issue.

“I don’t have much expectation this week, I haven’t set any goals.” AFP

More On This Topic
France’s Celine Boutier wins golf’s Evian Championship for first Major title
Golf: Inside the ropes with France’s Celine Boutier

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top