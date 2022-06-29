'Impressive roster' for LIV's first US event

LOS ANGELES • Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, American Matthew Wolff and Spanish amateur Eugenio Chacarra are the latest players to sign with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the competition announced on Monday.

Reports had earlier named 77th-ranked Wolff and Chacarra, the second-ranked amateur in the world, as the newest LIV recruits, while 119th-ranked Ortiz also signed on after a PGA Tour career that saw him win the 2020 Houston Open.

All three were among 36 players named on Monday to the 48-player field for LIV's second 54-hole event, to be staged tomorrow through to Saturday at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon.

The first United States-based event for the rebel series includes the LIV debut for 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed, 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka and Mexico's Abraham Ancer. Chacarra, 22, will also make his professional debut in Oregon.

"Our impressive roster of LIV golfers continues to grow with incredible young talent and international stars," LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman said.

"LIV Golf is providing new opportunities for the best players in the world to compete and our field in Portland reflects that. We can't wait to kick off our first US event with these incredible golfers."

The controversial series has already landed eight golfers ranked among the world's top 50, including former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and other greats like six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson and Spain's Sergio Garcia.

LIV events feature the richest purses in golf history at US$25 million with the unique series including shotgun starts plus team and individual formats.

Despite the riches on offer, not everyone is enticed. Pierceson Coody was reportedly offered a multi-million dollar deal that included a contract for his twin brother, Parker, and covered two years of travel expenses in full.

However, the recent University of Texas graduate, fresh off winning the Korn Ferry Tour event in Maine over the weekend on his third start on the developmental circuit, has opted to keep his focus on joining the PGA Tour.

"It was a crazy amount of money," Coody, the 22-year-old grandson of 1971 Masters winner Charles, told Golf.com.

"But I love the American tour. I might be sitting on my couch with millions in my bank account watching my friends play on the PGA Tour, and that would have been devastating."

But his college rival Chacarra decided to take up a three-year LIV deal worth between US$8 million and US$15 million.

"This contract gives me peace of mind and ensures the future of my family," the Oklahoma State University standout said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS