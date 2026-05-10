Im Sung-Jae's shot from bunker hits fence and rolls back into sand

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May 10 - Im Sung-jae's effort to get himself out of a bunker at the Truist Championship in North Carolina spectacularly backfired, as his third shot on the par-five 15th hole hit the fence and rolled across the green all the way back into the sand.

The South Korean watched in shock on Saturday as the ball slowly rolled back over 60 yards to end up six feet from him, and the crowd at the Quail Hollow Club, who were cheering for his well-executed shot a few moments ago, collectively groaned.

The 28-year-old completed the hole with a bogey and ended the third day tied for fourth, four strokes behind Alex Fitzpatrick.

Earlier on the 14th hole, Im impressed with a shot from the edge of the water, where he rolled up his trouser leg and put one foot inside the pond, and landed the shot near the hole to set up a birdie. REUTERS