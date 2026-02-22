Thailand’s world No. 1 golfer Jeeno Thitikul finally wins home LPGA event

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Thailand's world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul celebrating on the 18th hole after winning the Honda LPGA Thailand on Feb 22.

– World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand finally won her home event, the Honda LPGA Thailand, after edging out Japan’s 30th-ranked Chisato Iwai by one stroke in front of raucous home support at the Siam Country Club’s Old Course on Feb 22.

Mixing six birdies with two bogeys, the overnight leader carded a four-under 68 for a 24-under 264 total, which was enough for her to pip Iwai (66) to the trophy and US$270,000 (S$342,000) prize money.

But what made it priceless was being able to win in front of her family and friends, with Jeeno having mentioned that the US$1.8 million event in Pattaya is the only one on the LPGA Tour that her mother is able to attend.

“My mum just came up to me when I finished (hole) 18 and she cried a lot, and then I told her, I finally won the tournament in front of you,” said the 23-year-old, who had finished runner-up in 2021 and third in 2023 and 2025. “Like you were here with me.

“So she’s just really emotional. Made me emotional, too.”

Rating her effort in winning her eighth LPGA title an “A triple-plus”, she added: “I know it’s not as big as the Majors, but winning in my home country means so much to me – sometimes even more than a Major.”

Jeeno, whose best finish at a Major came as runner-up at the 2025 Evian Championship , is the third Thai champion of the LPGA Thailand tournament, following Patty Tavatanakit in 2024 and 2021 winner Ariya Jutanugarn (65), who finished tied-eighth on 270 with South Korean Choi Hye-jin (67) for this edition.

This tournament will also be memorable for Jeeno as she sank an eagle and seven birdies in the second round on Feb 20 – the day she turned 23 – with the crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to her on her birdie holes.

This is also her third victory in five starts, coming after her LPGA Shanghai triumph in October and November’s Tour Championship title defence in a stellar 2025 season that saw her named LPGA Player of the Year, as she racked up US$7.6 million in earnings.

But, when asked how she has achieved such consistency, she said: “To be honest, I’m pretty stressed by my irons. My coach saw me all the time before coming here, we were practising, and then I was kind of stressed out and I have a lot to think about for the irons.

“I don’t know how I came to this position to win the tournament. I think it’s just proving that you don’t need perfect shots all the time to be able to win the tournaments.”

Iwai, who was in a three-way tie for third coming into the final round, applied late pressure after her second eagle of the day on the par-five 10th saw her go level with Jeeno. She ultimately could not overhaul the leader and was in tears after missing a birdie on the final hole.

But the 23-year-old Japanese said her Thai outing has fuelled her belief for the season. She added: “I get more confidence and then trust my instincts, trust myself. It’s going to be fun this season.”

While South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo, who was two shots behind Jeeno entering the final round, finished on 266, just a shot behind Iwai, the 30-year-old noted that her improved shot distance was the “most important thing”.

“I trained really hard during the winter,” the world No. 9, who carded a final-round 68, said via a translator. “My (shot) length definitely grew. My hits went further and that was able to come out. So I think the season will be meaningful.”

Her compatriot Lee So-mi, the second-round leader, finished fourth on 267 after closing with a 68 as well.

Former world No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand also signed for a 68 to tie for fifth with Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who carded the lowest round of the day with a 63 as both finished on 268.