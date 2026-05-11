Hugo Boss turn tables on Orchid Country Club for ST/BT Golf League crown

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The Hugo Boss team, with captain Andre Huber (middle) holding the trophy, celebrating their victory in The Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf League at the Singapore Island Country Club on May 8.

SINGAPORE - Perennial favourites Hugo Boss and Orchid Country Club (OCC) have always provided a special impetus and tempo to The Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf League.

And in the final leg of the popular event at the Singapore Island Country Club’s New Course on May 8, the two teams again delivered by carrying their duel to a sporting finish with both teams tied at 139 points.

However, on account of the former’s previous lead over four legs, Hugo Boss regained the overall title with a 577-point total, 10 ahead of defending champions OCC.

Third were Singapore Global Trust (SGT) on 560 points, thanks to Winson Oh’s individual crowning with 42 points (reduced to 40 on the modified stableford format).

Oh, who just missed out on individual honours in the previous four legs, finished a point ahead of three players, OCC’s Gavin de Luna, Toby Tan of Hugo Boss and Leow Zhengxu of Singapore Pools, all on 39 points.

What was amazing about Oh’s showing was that he bagged two eagles on par-fours, a feat never done in the 16-year history of the competition.

On his fourth hole (Peirce 1), the eight-handicapper holed an uphill 106-metre approach on the 327m hole with a pitching wedge.

And on the 380m Peirce sixth hole, he hit the target from 145m with a six-iron to the loud cheers of all who witnessed the feat.

Oh’s brilliant effort, which also included two birdies, helped SGT claim the final leg’s team victory with 144 points, supported by Zhang Xiaoqing (37 points), Charles Tan (37) and Jimmy Wong (28).

However, it was a day of grand celebration for Hugo Boss for whom Toby Tan (39), Steven Lee (37), Steven Lam (32) and Francis Wan (31) confirmed their supremacy. Tan (handicap index 7) also had the best gross score of four-over 76.

Hugo Boss managing director Steven Lam attributed his team’s victory to having a strong, big squad and the good camaraderie among the players.

Their strength in numbers was clearly evident when the whole stage was occupied by their Competitive and Social squads at the prize giving ceremony.

Added Lam: “We celebrated that night at the Island Bar, and there will be an official party when all the players (with each allowed to bring a guest) will gather for a golf game and a makan besar.”

Winson Oh (left) of Singapore Global Trust, the day’s individual champion of The Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf League fifth leg poses for a photo with ST editor Jaime Ho. PHOTO: ALAN TAN

At the dinner on May 8, Lam pledged to enter two teams (Competitive and Social) again for the 2027 competition, adding that “it was such good fun and ST/BT golf has come a long way.”

Along with Hugo Boss, four other teams – Olam, Simply Golf, Cortina and Orion Orthopaedics – have pledged to enter teams next term.

This brings the current list of teams pledged for the 2027 season to 15 so far.

Thio Wei Kai of Hugo Boss won the individual title in the Social category with 37 points. The best Social team was OCC, with Joey Tan (35 points), Emmanuel Goh (35), Tan Ah Ee (34) and Lim Eng Lee (29) contributing the points.

Karthik Mohan of Dulux won the grand lucky draw prize of a Franck Muller Curvex CX watch worth $17,600, while Tim Pinnegar, of SPH Sultans of Swing, won a $6,500 TaylorMade golf set.