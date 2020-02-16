Hosting, playing takes toll on woods

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods said "bad mistakes" cost him as his hopes of a record-setting 83rd PGA Tour victory at the Genesis Invitational dwindled on Friday with a disappointing two-over 73 at Riviera Country Club.

Already five off the pace to start the day, the 15-time Major champion finished the second round at even par 142 for 36 holes and nine shots behind leader Matt Kuchar.

Kuchar (69) was not at his best but did enough to keep his lead, as Rory McIlroy (67) and Harold Varner (68) loom large in the American's rear view mirror on 135.

"I'm so far back right now, virtually, about 50 guys ahead of me, 40 guys ahead of me," Woods said.

"I'm going to have to make some birdies this weekend."

A double-bogey and three bogeys out-weighed the three birdies on Woods' scorecard, and the 44-year-old was especially disappointed to surrender three shots at two holes in which he was playing into the green with a wedge.

"I made some bad mistakes out there," he said. "I had a wedge in my hand at 15 and made double there, sand wedge on three and made bogey there.

"Three runaway shots with wedges, something I rarely ever do. Because of that, shot over par."

He birdied the 10th to launch his round and was in the fairway with 144 yards to the hole at 15 but found a greenside bunker on the way to a double-bogey.

He then clawed back two shots with birdies at the 17th and first, but was in another greenside bunker at the third and was unable to make the seven-footer to save par.

Woods acknowledged his duties as tournament host made for a tiring week, but noted such demands were nothing new for him.

"I just haven't been as sharp as I need to be," he said.

"It's not complicated," the American added. "I just need to clean it up, but I'm now pretty far back and I have to make a lot of birdies this weekend."

Woods, who tied Sam Snead's record for PGA Tour victories with his 82nd at the Zozo Championship in Japan in October, is seeking his first win in the Genesis Invitational, the tournament that began in 1926 as the Los Angeles Open.

Breaking the record at Riviera would be especially sweet, since the course in Pacific Palisades west of Los Angeles is where he played his first US tour event as a teenage amateur.

But Woods has come up empty in 12 starts at Riviera - his most starts on any course without a victory.

He will also not play in this week's World Golf Championships event in Mexico City because he focusing more than ever on the four Major championships.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS