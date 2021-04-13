Historic win tipped to inspire new golfers

AUGUSTA (Georgia) • Officials and fellow competitors poured deserved praise and adoration on Hideki Matsuyama, whose nail-biting victory at the Masters on Sunday was tipped to spark a new wave of talent emerging from Japan and Asia.

The 29-year-old Japanese became the first Asian male golfer to triumph at Augusta National, capturing his first Major victory and sixth PGA Tour title in a year where Tokyo will host the rescheduled Olympic Games in July, with golf part of the programme.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan led the tributes, saying: "Already Japan's leader in career PGA Tour wins, Hideki has carried on a rich legacy paved by Isao Aoki, Jumbo Ozaki, Shigeki Maruyama and others.

"His historic win will inspire so many in his home country and around the world and coincides perfectly with this summer's Olympics in Tokyo where he will undoubtedly be a central figure."

Fifteen-time Major champion Tiger Woods, who is recovering from serious injuries suffered in a car accident in February, tweeted: "Making Japan proud Hideki. Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This historical Masters win will impact the entire golf world."

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus, who holds the record of 18 Major victories, added: "I've been blessed to spend a lot of time in Japan and I know they love the game of golf.

"They're also very proud people and they're even prouder today! Hideki will also now forever be a hero to his country. This is a great day for him, for Japan, and for the global game of golf."

There are already calls for the golfer to be given the honour of lighting the Olympic Games cauldron during the July 23 opening ceremony, although the reticent Matsuyama responded in typical fashion.

"It would be quite an honour. But I'm not sure about my schedule," he said. "If the schedules worked out and I am in Japan when that happens and they ask me, what an honour that would be."

When Yang Yong-eun became the first Asian-born male golfer to win a Major at the 2009 PGA Championship, his feat, along with K.J. Choi's eight PGA Tour wins - more than any other Asian golfer - led to a sharp rise in the number of South Korean golfers competing on the tour.

Many expect Matsuyama's victory to provide a similar springboard for budding golfers, much like how "Tigermania" bred greater interest after Woods won his first Major at the 1997 Masters.

This times nicely with recent reports on golf gaining new-found momentum in its growth and increased participation globally amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

South African Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, sees only good things, not only for golf-loving Japan but Asia as a whole.

"It's time for someone that side (of the world) winning a Major," he said.

Annika Sorenstam, a 72-time LPGA Tour winner and now president of the International Golf Federation, also believes kids will start emulating Matsuyama in Japan.

