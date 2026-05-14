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Higgo docked two shots for being late to the tee at PGA Championship

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May 11, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, Garrick Higgo plays a shot on the ninth hole during a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

May 11, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, Garrick Higgo plays a shot on the ninth hole during a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

REUTERS

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May 14 - South Africa's Garrick Higgo was penalised two strokes for being late to the tee during the opening round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on Thursday.

Higgo, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, was scheduled to tee off from the par-four first hole in the 7:18 a.m. ET (1118 GMT) grouping alongside former champion Shaun Micheel and Michael Brennan.

The 27-year-old Higgo was on the practice putting green but not within the area defined as the starting point at his starting time.

Thankfully for Higgo, he arrived at the tee within five minutes of his scheduled tee time. Had he shown up later, he would have been disqualified from the tournament. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.