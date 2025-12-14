Higa makes history as first Japanese to win Asian Tour Order of Merit

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Golf - The 151st Open Championship - Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, Britain - July 20, 2023 Japan's Kazuki Higa tees off on the 7th hole during the first round. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Dec 14 - Kazuki Higa became the first Japanese golfer to win the Asian Tour's Order of Merit on Saturday ‍after ​finishing seventh at the season-ending ‍Saudi Open.

Higa, 30, carded a four-under-par 68 in the final round ​at ​Dirab Golf and Country Club, closing on 16-under, seven behind Sweden's Bjorn Hellgren, the tournament winner.

His performance secured ‍him the top spot in the Asian Tour standings, ​ahead of Zimbabwe's Scott ⁠Vincent.

"I am so, so happy. This is a great honour. I just love playing golf. That's what it's about. I can't wait ​to get home to see my family," Higa said.

Higa's ascent up ‌the rankings gained momentum ​with back-to-back wins at September's Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea and Yeangder TPC in Taiwan, followed by a runner-up finish at the International Series Philippines in October.

For his achievement, Higa also earned an exemption to the British ‍Open.

"I have worked very hard for this. I ​felt that last year changed things, all the hard work started ​to pay off and it's amazing ‌to see it all pay off this week," Higa said. REUTERS