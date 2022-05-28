'Heart-pumping' victory

As a junior golfer, Mizuki Hashimoto was inspired by a meeting with compatriot and former world No. 1 Ai Miyazato.

Ahead of this week's Queen Sirikit Cup at the par-72 Masters course at Laguna National, the 19-year-old thought: "How great it would be if we could emulate her and win the tournament for Japan, just like she did in 2002?"

That would be no small feat as South Korea had won the last six editions up to 2019.

However, Hashimoto and her 17-year-old teammates Ayaka Tezuka and Miku Ueta did just that yesterday, as they delivered a gross combined score (only the best two scores of each round count) of 20-under 556 and romped to a seven-stroke victory over New Zealand.

South Korea were third at 566, while hosts Singapore were fourth out of 13 teams on 567, which is their joint-best finish since the tournament began in 1979.

It was not straightforward for Japan as the New Zealanders had closed the gap to just one stroke after the third round on Thursday.

Miku, who contributed a final-round 68 to finish joint-third in the individual standings with a five-under 283, said: "I could hear my heart pumping from the beginning to the end, but we were able to use the pressure as motivation."

Hashimoto, who lived up to her top billing as the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific champion by topping the individual standings at nine-under 279 despite a final-day 73, said the team benefited from a new routine to win Japan's seventh title.

She added: "We usually play another practice round after lunch, but this week, we focused on recovery sessions at the gym or pool instead, and it worked."

Meanwhile, Singapore - comprising Shannon Tan, Jaymie Ng and Yoko Tai - matched fourth-placed finishes in 1983 and 1985.

Coach Steven Giuliano said: "Shannon led great the whole week... taking on the expectation and responsibility of playing on the home course.

"Jaymie was unfazed by the occasion, hitting good shots and being very steely in general. Yoko was not at her best but it was a great team effort overall."

Tan finished second, one shot behind Hashimoto in the individual standings. Despite playing with an itchy and swollen left middle finger after being stung by a bee, the 18-year-old could even have overtaken the Japanese if not for a double bogey on the 12th yesterday.

Due to start her four-year scholarship with Texas Tech University in August, she said: "We are proud of our achievement. This result will give me more confidence going forward in my ambition to go for the LPGA and Japan LPGA Q-School and turn pro."

Tan will now set her sights on the inaugural LLD International, an international mixed-gender amateur event, at the same venue from Monday to Wednesday.