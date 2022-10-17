Hard work pays off as Bradley ends four-year drought

INZAI, Japan - American Keegan Bradley sealed his first PGA Tour victory in four years with a one-stroke win at the Zozo Championship in Chiba as overnight leader Rickie Fowler faded in the final round on Sunday.

Bradley closed with a two-under 68 - 15-under 265 - to finish ahead of compatriots Fowler (70) and Andrew Putnam (68), who shared second place on a see-sawing day of action in the US$11 million (S$15.7 million) tournament, with the victor earning US$1.98 million.

Fowler came into the fourth round at the Narashino Country Club with a one-shot advantage over Bradley and two strokes on Putnam.

But he was unable to end a three-year PGA title drought - his last win was the 2019 Phoenix Open - at the tour's only event in Japan.

The trio all grabbed the lead at different stages on Sunday but Bradley went two clear with a 20-foot birdie putt at the 11th hole before Putnam set up a potentially thrilling finish after catching up with him on the 16th.

But Bradley went two clear heading into the final hole with a clutch birdie on the difficult 17th as Putnam faltered and the 36-year-old held his nerve thereafter to claim the fifth tournament victory of his career - and his first since the 2018 BMW Championship.

"It's why I practice so hard. It was not going to be easy and that two-putt on 16 was major," said the emotional world No. 44.

"Things aren't easy for me normally, so the birdie on the 17th was one of the best holes of my life. This is so special.

"I played in the final group here when Tiger Woods won (in 2019)... I'm so proud to win this tournament."

Since emerging as the shock winner of the 2011 PGA Championship, Bradley has struggled for consistency but he hopes his Zozo title can be a springboard for greater recognition.

"I really put a lot of work in during this off-season, and this is what I want to do. I want to win tournaments. I want to play Ryder Cups. I want to be in the conversation, and this is a good start," he added.

Fowler's hopes of claiming a sixth PGA Tour victory faded when he bogeyed the 15th hole before squandering the opportunity to claim a birdie in the next with another disappointing putt.

A late flourish on the 18th earned him a share of second place, alongside Putnam, whose sole PGA title came at the 2018 Barracuda Championship.

Argentina's Emiliano Grillo was third after carding a 64 to finish two shots behind Bradley on 267.

