Hannah Green

Q Did you pick up any new skill or hobby during Covid?

A It wasn't really a new hobby, I just did it more than normal. I'm really into jigsaw puzzles and it was something that I did at the start of the 2019 season just to try and stay off my phone and stay awake. There were a lot of jigsaw puzzles during the lockdown - I'm even doing one this week because we're in a strict bubble.

Q Holiday destination when the pandemic is over?

A I'd actually do a holiday in Australia. All our borders have been closed to one another so I hope that I can go to Queensland with family.

I went to Bali in 2019 and that was a lot of fun, a lot of adventurous stuff.

I'd actually like to explore Singapore because we're so close to so many different things here and it's only a five-hour flight from here so maybe somewhere in Asia.

Q What are you watching on Netflix now?

A Grey's Anatomy. I just started it three or four weeks ago and I really like it. It's good episodes and lots of seasons so I'll be stuck with it for a while.

Q Any tips for working out at home?

A Just doing your basic movements like a squat, lunge, push-up and pulling exercise if you have access to that.

Just being consistent, even if you can't put weight on it, just doing something little every day is good.

Q Favourite sport, besides golf, to watch at the Olympics?

A I really like watching track and field because there's so much dedication to the sport. We're lucky that for golf, it's just another event that we get to play in the 30 events this year.

Because it's such a rare thing to make the Olympics (for track and field), that's why I really enjoy watching it.

Kimberly Kwek