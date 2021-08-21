Hall excited with title chance at Carnoustie

LONDON • England's Georgia Hall has her sights set on a second Women's British Open title after a three-under 69 at Carnoustie yesterday moved her into a share of the lead on seven-under 137.

The winner at Royal Lytham and St Annes three years ago, she shared the early halfway lead with American Mina Harigae (67) despite dropping two shots at the 15th.

"I am very happy with my position," said Hall.

The conditions in Scotland have been unusually benign, but it is set to become harder for the final 36 holes over a course regarded as one of the world's toughest.

"I think it makes it more interesting for everyone if it's windy," the 25-year-old added. "It's a truer test and I am excited going into the weekend. I know I can do it and I feel more experienced than I was in 2018."

South Korea's Kim Sei-young (71) and American Lizette Salas (69) are just one shot off the lead on six under.

American Lexi Thompson, just two shots off the lead after a 70, also has designs on winning the fifth and final Major of the year.

The 26-year-old said afterwards that local knowledge of the North Sea coastal course was already proving useful now that she had employed Carnoustie caddie Paul Drummond after her regular bag handler fell ill during the Tokyo Olympics.

"He's been amazing," said Thompson. "He knows how the ball will bounce before the greens and then can read every putt. I totally trust him."

For Drummond, a two-handicapper who has his own car sales business, it is a dream side job.

"I've caddied for a few good players but no one with a profile like Lexi Thompson," he said. "Lexi is really good fun."

Thompson's sole Major win came in the 2014 ANA Inspiration.

American world No. 1 and Olympic gold medallist Nelly Korda, a joint first-round leader after her 67, was a late starter yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN

Day 3: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 6pm