Grayson Murray's play-off birdie delivers emotional Hawaii PGA victory

LOS ANGELES - Grayson Murray sank a 38-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to win a three-man playoff on Jan 14 at the US PGA Tour Sony Open, completing a stunning personal comeback.

The 30-year-old American, who battled back from alcohol abuse and mental issues, beat countryman Keegan Bradley and South Korean An Byeong-hun to capture his second career tour title.

Murray, who claimed his only prior PGA Tour title at the 2017 Barbasol Championship as a tour rookie, made his fightback after a 2022 motor scooter accident in Bermuda.

“A lot of hard work pays off,” he said moments after the victory. “It’s not easy. I wanted to give up a lot of times – give up on myself, give up on the game of golf, give up on life at times.”

His advice to others facing hardships was simple.

“Just persevere,” Murray said. “And when you get tired of fighting, let someone else fight for you. And that’s what happened.”

An, Murray and Bradley all ended a back-nine shootout on 17-under 263 after 72 holes at Waialae in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“I hate it for Keegan and Ben. They played awesome golf,” Murray said. “Sometimes it’s just tough to be in a play-off when it’s sudden death and only one person can win.”

China’s Carl Yuan fired a 63 to share fourth on 264 with American Russell Henley and American J.T. Poston was sixth on 265 after a closing 61.

Murray qualified for PGA signature events and his first trip to the Masters.

“Today wasn’t going to change my life,” Murray said. “But it did change my career a little bit and I’m excited.”

The life changes got him into the position for the victory, Murray said.

“I hope everyone at home watching can get a little inspiration from me. If I can help one person that’s all it takes.”