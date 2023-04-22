Golfers tackle new test in uncharted Chevron Championship grounds

LOS ANGELES – Golfers have risen to the varied challenges that the new venue of the Chevron Championship in Carlton Woods, Texas, brought after moving from its longtime home at Mission Country Club in Palm Springs.

Playing in Woodlands near Houston has meant adapting to an unfamiliar course as well to the changing weather, something that was not a concern in the California desert.

But many golfers capitalised on the conditions after the start of the second round of play was delayed for two hours due to rain on Friday.

“It’s a pretty demanding golf course. Wind can change, speed of the greens can change. I don’t think it’s going to be super easy this weekend, even though we’ve played it twice,” said world No. 12 Lilia Vu after carding a three-under 69 to take the clubhouse lead.

“I’m just really happy to finish today. The weather was pretty nice to us, just a little bit of wind.”

World No. 2 Nelly Korda overcame a rollercoaster round on what she claimed was a completely different course than the opening round on Thursday.

“It was very wet out there, a lot of mud balls, and the greens were really soft compared to yesterday. Two rounds and two completely different golf courses, so it was fun,” said the American, who mixed five birdies with three bogeys for a two-under 70 finish.

“There are bogeys out there and you try to minimise your mistakes as much as possible.

“I was punching the air a couple of times after my two three-putts, which are kind of stupid mistakes, but you just kind of have to stay mentally tough and know that there are some birdie opportunities as well.”

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, the 2021 Chevron Championship winner, also took advantage of the course conditions posting the best early round of the day by returning a five under-67.

“I knew it was going to be wet, but on the greens, if anything, it would be a little softer, so I could go after it a little bit more,” the world No. 59 said.

“I think it’s a good thing that we’re here this week. It feels like it’s a new Major, it’s a new course, so I treat it a little differently.

“Everything is fresh. It feels like we’re not playing the Chevron Championship just because the grass and everything is so East Coast.”

South Korea’s Kim A-lim later closed with back-to-back birdies to grab the lead in the first women’s Major of the year before the second round was eventually halted by darkness and suspended.

Kim had eight birdies in her seven-under 65 for an eight-under 136 total.

She capped her round with birdies at the eighth and ninth holes, rolling in a putt from off the green at the eighth then sticking her approach shot at the ninth inches from the cup for a tap-in and the outright lead.