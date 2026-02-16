For subscribers
Golfer Anthony Kim’s incredible revival carries a familiar message: Keep fighting
- The article highlights the profound truth of "don't quit," essential for athletes facing adversity, enabling redemption and second acts in competitive sport.
- Golfer Anthony Kim, overcoming addiction and injury, returned after 12 years to win a title after 5,795 days, proving unwavering perseverance.
- Kim's victory provides a powerful platform to share his message of sobriety, resilience, and never giving up, inspiring countless others through his personal struggle.
“Don’t f...... quit.
“That’s it. Don’t f...... quit.”