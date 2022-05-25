Golf: Yuka Saso's odyssey, from Philippines to Japan via US Women's Open win

HONG KONG (AFP) - When a little-known teenager from the Philippines burst into the global golf spotlight by winning last year's US Women's Open it changed her life - but left tricky decisions ahead.

Yuka Saso will next week enjoy the new experience of defending a major. But at Pine Needles she will play under a different flag, the crimson red circle of Japan.

Saso, who was born in the Philippines and has a Filipino mother and Japanese father, agonised over the "very difficult" decision to switch allegiance to the land of her father.

Japan does not allow adults to hold dual nationality, leaving Saso with a gut-wrenching choice to make before she turns 21 next month.

"I grew up in the Philippines and I played big events with the Philippine flag beside my name so it was a big decision," she told AFP.

"It was very difficult... I'm a professional golfer. I needed to make a decision that was good for my job."

The scales were tipped by the Japanese passport affording easier travel in a post-pandemic world.

"I think everybody knows that the Japan passport is more powerful, it takes less work with the stuff outside golf," said Saso via video call from the United States.

The Philippines will always hold a special place in Saso's heart - she won two gold medals for the country at the 2018 Asian Games and played for them again at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

"I felt very honoured to represent my mum's country, those big events... all those memories," Saso said.

"Hopefully people will not think that I abandoned the Philippines, because I love the Philippines. I also love Japan.

"It's still the same me, it's just the flag."

Twelve months ago Saso arrived in San Francisco as a little-known golfer who had won a couple of events on the Japan LPGA Tour.