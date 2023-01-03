Golf: You've got mail, Masters invite sent to the wrong Scott Stallings

LOS ANGELES – American golfer Scott Stallings’ invite to compete at the 2023 Masters took a little longer than expected to arrive after it was sent to another man by the same name.

The 37-year-old said he had been checking his mailbox “five times a day” in anticipation of receiving the coveted green envelope when he received a message via social media from the other Stallings.

“Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I’m from Georgia,” the man wrote.

“My wife’s name is Jennifer too! I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I’m 100% sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! Nowhere near your level.”

He added: “It’s a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend.

“I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife’s names and geographical location.”

The man later posted a video showing him mailing the invitation on to the pro golfer while feigning disappointment.

Stallings is ranked 54th in the world. He is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, his most recent victory came at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2014.

His best result at Augusta National came in 2012 when he tied for 27th.

In an article on the Golf Channel, it was reported that Stallings had thought that his wife had hidden his Masters invitation for Christmas. However, Christmas came and went by without him receiving anything, while his fellow pros had all received their invites.

The other Stallings is not expecting much from his good deed.

“The story itself is fun enough,” he said. “It’s just crazy how it’s exploded.”

“I’d love to go (to the Masters),” Jennifer added. “But really, we’d just love to meet him. He seemed like such a nice guy.”

Speaking to ESPN, the professional Stallings said that he had planned to reward the couple.

“We’re going to give him some practice-round tickets and take him to dinner... for doing the right thing,” he said. REUTERS