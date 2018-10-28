Golf: Xander Schauffele beats Tony Finau in play-off to win WGC-HSBC Champions

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Xander Schauffele birdied the first extra hole to beat fellow American Tony Finau in a play-off and win the US$10 million (S$13.8 million) WGC-HSBC Champions at the Sheshan International course on Sunday (Oct 28).

The 25-year-old, who shot a closing four-under 68 to finish on 14-under 274 for the tournament, sank a short birdie putt on his second trip to the 18th green and watched as Finau came up just short with a much longer effort.

Overnight leader Finau, 29, finished with a 71 to force the play-off, while third place for defending champion Justin Rose (72) four strokes behind the leading pair was only just insufficient for the Briton to return to world No. 1.

American Brooks Koepka shot a 69 to finish in a share of 16th on 286 and retain the top ranking he claimed for the first time after winning the CJ Cup in South Korea last weekend.