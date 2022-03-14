Golf: World No. 2 Korda says she is receiving treatment for a blood clot

(REUTERS) - World No. 2 Nelly Korda said on Sunday (March 13) she was being treated for a blood clot after seeking advice for swelling in her arm following a workout in Florida on Friday.

"At the advice of my doctor, I went to the Emergency Room as a precaution," Korda wrote in a social media post.

"I was diagnosed with a blood clot. I am currently at home getting treatment to eliminate further risks. I will communicate my status as and when there is more information," she said, adding a request for privacy.

The 23-year-old American is coming off the best year of her career, where she won the Women's PGA Championship for her first Major title and the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.