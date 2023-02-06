Golf: World No. 1 Lydia Ko to headline first Aramco Team Series event in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The world’s top woman golfer, Lydia Ko, will headline the Singapore leg of the Aramco Team Series at Laguna National Golf Resort Club from March 16-18, organisers announced in a media release on Monday.

It will be the New Zealander’s first appearance at the event, which sees the world’s best players team up with amateur golfers in 26 teams of four, to compete for a total of US$1 million (S$1.32 million) in prize money.

Singapore will kick off this year’s series, which will take place in five cities across three continents. After the stop here, the event heads to Florida (May 19-21), then London (July 14-16) and Hong Kong (Oct 6-8) before culminating in Riyadh from Nov 3-5.

Ko, 25, is the first - and biggest - name announced for the Singapore leg of the Aramco Team Series, which is making its maiden appearance in the Republic.

She will already be in the Republic before the tournament begins, as she is also leading the field of world-class players at the March 2-5 HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club.

The reigning LPGA Player of the Year said in a media statement: “I am really looking forward to playing my first Aramco Team Series event in Singapore after hearing such good things from players on both the LPGA and LET (Ladies European Tour).

“From the outside, it seems like a really fun week to be a part of with both the team and individual elements to play for and the set-up both on and off the golf course being outstanding.

“I am looking forward to teeing it up at Laguna National in March and being a part of a golf tournament that offers something completely different to the norm.”

Noah Ali Reza, the chief executive officer of Golf Saudi, said he is delighted to be taking the tournament to a new venue.

“It is exciting to be heading to a new venue in Laguna National Golf Resort Club, it looks an incredible venue, definitely befitting of an Aramco Team Series event and I hope that players and supporters alike have a great week,” he said.

Organisers said ticket information would be available soon.