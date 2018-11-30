Golf: World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn to feature at 2019 HSBC Women's World Championship

SINGAPORE - World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn and her sister Moriya will feature at next year's HSBC Women's World Championship at the New Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club.

The Thai pair's participation at the Feb 28-March 3 tournament was announced on Friday (Nov 30), alongside that of American sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda.

Ariya, 22, reclaimed the top ranking in women's golf in July and has three wins this year, including a second career Major at the US Women's Open.

She completed a clean sweep of all the top 2018 LPGA awards - the Rolex Player of the Year Award, the Rolex Annika Major award recognising the player who has the most outstanding record in all five major championships during the current LPGA season, the inaugural Leaders Top 10 trophy for accumulating the most top-10 finishes on the 2018 LPGA Tour (17), the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average (69.415), and the Race to the CME Globe trophy.

Said Ariya: "I am very proud of what I have achieved in 2018 but I am going to keep working very hard to keep improving in 2019.

"The HSBC Women's World Championship is one of my favourite events to go to each year as it feels like such a major event. It always attracts one of the strongest fields and Sentosa is such a great venue that it is definitely a tournament I would love to win.

"Moriya and I also enjoy lots of support when we play in Singapore, so it feels a bit like a home event for us and we can't wait to return there next year."

Older sister Moriya, 24, has had a breakthrough year in which she won her first LPGA title at the Hugel-JTBC LA Open in April.

The Jutanugarn and Korda sisters this year become the second and third sister-duo respectively to win LPGA Tour titles, a feat previously only achieved by Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam in 2000.

Said the 20-year-old Nelly, who won her maiden LPGA title at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship in October: "I'm definitely excited to return to Singapore for the HSBC Women's World Championship after finishing second at the tournament earlier this year.

"Although I was so disappointed not to win after leading such a big event going into the final round, I know I learnt so much from the experience and now I can't wait to get back to Sentosa and have another go next year."

Michelle Wie, the reigning champion of the HSBC Women's World Championship, confirmed in July that she would return for the US$1.5 million (S$2.06 million) tournament.

Tickets to the HSBC Women's World Championship are now on sale. Visit www.hsbcgolf.com/womens for more information.