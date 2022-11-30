Golf: Woods aims to play majors in 2023 despite ailing leg

MIAMI - Tiger Woods, still hindered by the leg injuries he suffered in a 2021 car wreck, said on Tuesday he is hoping to play the major championships in 2023 despite setbacks this year.

“My goal is to play the major championships and one or two more,” Woods told a press conference before the Hero World Challenge at the Albany in the Bahamas.

“Physically, that’s all I can do. I don’t have much left in this leg.”

Woods, who hosts the unofficial event that benefits his TGR Foundation, withdrew from the tournament on Monday because of painful plantar fasciitis in his right foot, which he said was related to the injuries from the crash outside Los Angeles in February of 2021.

The 15-time major champion revealed he had undergone two additional surgeries in 2022, although he declined to discuss specifics.

Woods appeared in just three professional tournaments in 2022 – making his return elite competition with a 47th-place finish at the Masters in April.

He withdrew after 54 holes at the PGA Championship, struggling with stamina after making the cut, then missed the cut at the Open Championship at St Andrews.

Woods said last year that in the aftermath of the crash it was “50-50“ as to whether part of his right leg would have to be amputated.

On Tuesday, he said it’s still a challenge to practice enough to be competitive while preserving his health.

“How hard do you push it to make progress while not pushing it too hard to go off the edge and you set yourself back two, three days,” he said.