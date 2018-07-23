Golf: Weather-hit Barbasol Championship to conclude on Monday, four leaders on 18 under

WASHINGTON (AFP) - An agonising start-and-stop day that saw multiple weather delays at the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship ended before the four co-leaders teed off in the fourth round on Sunday (July 22).

Amid electrical storms and sometimes heavy rain that necessitated repairs to make the course playable, Americans Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Tom Lovelady and Troy Merritt saw their proposed tee times pushed further and further back before officials announced that play was suspended for the day at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

The round was to resume at 7.30am (7.30pm Singapore time) on Monday.

Only 21 players completed the final round. Fifty-two players were still on the course and eight players never made it to the first tee.

They included the quartet atop the leaderboard on 18-under par, and the group one stroke back after 54 holes: Sam Ryder, Blayne Barber and Billy Horschel.

Canadian Ben Silverman had joined the group on 17 under with a storming display that included back-to-back birdies to open his round and five straight birdies from the sixth to the 10th.

The tournament is set for the first Monday finish on the PGA Tour since Jason Day's playoff win over Alex Noren at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January.