Golf: US grabs record-tying 8-2 lead at Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina- Max Homa sank a dramatic 11-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole Friday to deliver an emotional victory that gave the United States a record-tying 8-2 lead at the Presidents Cup.

The Americans won three four-ball (best-ball) matches over the Internationals and tied two more at Quail Hollow to equal the 2017 team for the largest US edge after two sessions in Presidents Cup history.

Two US duos, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele plus Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, won for the second time in as many days, but it was Homa that provided the heroics.

Homa, who won his first PGA title at Quail Hollow in 2019, joined Billy Horschel in a 1-up victory over Canadians Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith in the day's final match.

Conners made birdie putts of six feet at the 11th and 22 feet at the 13th to lift the Canadians level, but Homa sank a 13-foot birdie putt to win the 17th and put the US 1-up.

At the 18th, Pendrith, who missed a 10-foot par putt at 18 to lose Thursday, sank a 13-foot birdie putt to give the Internationals a chance for half a point.

But Homa followed moments later with his intense birdie putt to tie the hole and win the match, pumping his fist as the putt fell and bumping chests with teammates to celebrate.

"This is insane," Homa said. "It has come down to the 18th for me two days in a row. To have the opportunity to do it was amazing.

"It's something I'll never forget."

Competition continues Saturday with four foursomes (alternate shot) and four four-ball matches ahead of Sunday's 12 concluding singles matches, with 15.5 points needed to capture the trophy.

Former US Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were among 40,000 spectators cheering on the hosts.

The Americans, seeking a ninth consecutive victory, lead the all-time rivalry 11-1-1 and have never lost on home soil.