Golf: US teen sensation Li leads by one from Thompson and Masson at LPGA Dana Open

WASHINGTON - US teenager Lucy Li birdied six of the last 11 holes to fire a four-under par 67 and take a one-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the LPGA Dana Open.

The 19-year-old prodigy of Chinese heritage stood on 14-under 199 after 54 holes at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

After two victories this year on the US women's developmental tour, Li has already secured a 2023 LPGA Tour berth and hopes to secure her first LPGA victory.

"It has been a whirlwind," she said. "Didn't expect to be here a couple months ago. I'm just grateful to have this opportunity and whatever happens will happen."

Li, who played in the US Women's Open at age 11, owned a one-stroke lead over compatriot Lexi Thompson and Germany's Caroline Masson, who each shot 65.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko fired a 64 to join a fourth-place pack on 202 that includes defending champion Nasa Hataoka (67) of Japan, Australian Hannah Green (66), South Korean Kim Sei-young (65), Ireland's Leona Maguire (66) and China's Yin Ruoning (68) and Lin Xiyu (66).

"Overall it was solid play, a good seven under and hopefully a good omen for tomorrow," Ko said. "I did what I had to do. I'm going to go out there and focus on my game tomorrow and see where that puts me."

Li shared ninth place last week in Canada, her best LPGA finish, to qualify for this week's event but felt the pressure of leading as she teed off.

"I was totally a little nervous," she said. "I hadn't felt nervous in a long time. I felt nervous the first hole, made bogey there, but after that I didn't feel any more nerves."

She stumbled early with bogeys at the first and par-five seventh holes but bounced back with a birdie at the par-three eighth.

"Making those bogeys might have helped a little, getting that out of the way, knowing I could just free wheel it out there," Li said. "Putts weren't falling early and getting a few of them to fall coming in helped me down the stretch."

Li began the back nine with a birdie, added another at the 12th and grabbed the lead with a birdie at the par-three 14th then kept it with birdies at the 16th and par-five 17th, curling in a 12-foot putt on the latter.

"The birdie on 14 was huge, because I just missed a really short putt the hole before," she said. "I was a little bit upset about that. It was nice to get one back."

Li won the inaugural girls' 10-11 age group title at the 2014 Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National, becoming one of the first female champions of any sort at the home of the Masters.