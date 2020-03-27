Golf: US Open scheduled for June postponed owing to coronavirus, says report

(REUTERS) - The US Open originally scheduled to be played from June 18 to 21 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York has been postponed over coronavirus concerns, the American media reported on Thursday (March 26).

The event will instead take place "later in the summer" but the location will not change, the the New York Post said, citing sources with knowledge of the US Golf Association's plans.

New York has been hit hard by the pandemic, which has infected over 82,000 people in the United States - the most worldwide - and killed more than 1,000 so far.

The tournament becomes the third of golf's four Major championships affected by the health crisis, after April's Masters and May's PGA Championship were previously postponed.

The PGA Tour, which runs the weekly circuit of non-majors and has less wiggle-room to reschedule, has been shut down through at least mid-May, with nine tournaments cancelled.