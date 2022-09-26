Golf: United States clinches ninth consecutive Presidents Cup

Xander Schauffele celebrates making his putt to win 1 Up against Corey Conners. PHOTO: AFP
CHARLOTTE - Tokyo Olympic champion Xander Schauffele delivered the clinching point on Sunday as the United States secured a ninth consecutive Presidents Cup victory over the Internationals.

Schauffele never trailed in defeating Canada's Corey Conners 1-up, sinking a three-foot par putt at the 18th hole to lift the US squad to 15.5 points, sealing the overall triumph after the hosts led 11-7 entering 12 concluding singles matches at Quail Hollow.

The Americans improved to 12-1-1 in the all-time rivalry and have never lost on home soil. AFP

