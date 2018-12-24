Golf: Top golfers send festive greetings to Singapore ahead of the HSBC Women's World Championship

SINGAPORE - Merry Christmas, Singapore! And hope to see you at the HSBC Women's World Championship in February 2019.

With the holiday season in full swing, some of the world's top female golfers who will tee off at the Feb 28-March 3 LPGA Tour tournament at Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course have sent their festive greetings to Singapore.

World No. 3 Ryu So-yeon of South Korea, No. 8 Georgia Hall of England and Spaniard Azahara Munoz also urged golf fans to turn up for the US$1.5 million (S$2.06 million) event.

The trio are in a star-studded field which also includes the likes of defending champion Michelle Wie, who announced in July she would be back to defend her title.

Last month, world No. 1 golfer Ariya Jutanugarn also confirmed her participation, along with her sister Moriya, who is ranked 20th in the world.

Tickets to the HSBC Women's World Championship 2019 are on sale, with golf fans able to enjoy early bird discounts of up to 20 per cent off regular ticket prices.

For more information, visit www.hsbcgolf.com/womens