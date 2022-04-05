Golf: Tigermania sweeps Augusta as Woods keeps Masters guessing

AUGUSTA (REUTERS) - Tigermania returned to Augusta National in full force on Monday (April 4) as a cagey Tiger Woods kept the golf world guessing on whether he will be in the Masters field.

The Woods watch moved into overdrive as hordes of spectators flooded into Augusta National to catch a glimpse of the 15-time Major winner who has kept fans in suspense, saying on Sunday his Masters participation will be a "game-time decision".

While he gave nothing away on Monday, fans will not have to wait much longer to know his decision, with the 46-year-old scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday along with the publishing of Thursday's first-round tee times.

After two years of Covid-19 restrictions that limited the number of spectators allowed onto the grounds, the galleries were back and so was the unmistakable Augusta National buzz amplified by the sight of Woods working the fairways.

The car crash that 14 months ago had threatened to take Woods' right leg and left him in hospital for three weeks and then confined to a hospital-type bed at home for three months seemed a distant misfortune on a picture-perfect Monday.

Playing nine holes during an afternoon practice session alongside good friends Fred Couples and Justin Thomas, a relaxed Woods did not have the look of a man struggling to make a decision.

Rather he had the self-assured air of someone who had made up his mind to be on the first tee come Thursday.

While Woods was tight-lipped, one of his playing partners is certain of what will happen on Thursday.

"I hope everything keeps going Tuesday and Wednesday and I'm sure he's going to tee it up Thursday," said Couples. "It's not shocking because he's the greatest player to ever play.

"If he can walk around here in 72 holes, he'll contend. He's too good."

Woods has always maintained that he enters every event with the mindset to win it and his fellow golfers say not even coming back from a career-threatening injury has changed that approach.

"What's impressive is Tiger won't play here unless he thinks he can win," said three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington. "He's not coming to wave at the crowds.

"He's coming to try and win the tournament.

"It looks like he'll tee it up, and if he does, he feels like he can win, and that's impressive."