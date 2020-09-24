Golf: Tiger Woods to defend Zozo Championship title next month

Since his three-shot triumph over Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, Tiger Woods has competed in seven official PGA Tour events.
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Tiger Woods will defend his Zozo Championship title next month at Sherwood Country Club in California, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday (Sept 23).

The 78-player tournament, which will be held Oct 22-25, was relocated to California this year from Japan due to logistical issues caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

"It is disappointing that we will not be able to play in Japan this year, but Sherwood Country Club will be a great backdrop for what I know will be a great championship," Woods said in a PGA Tour news release.

Woods, who missed the cut at last week's US Open, enjoyed a wire-to-wire win at last year's Zozo Championship in October to match Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories.

Since his three-shot triumph over Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, Woods has competed in seven official PGA Tour events, with his best finish a share on ninth place at last January's Farmers Insurance Open.

 
 

