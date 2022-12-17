Golf: Tiger Woods says time with son priority over recovery from injury

ORLANDO, Florida - Fifteen-times major winner Tiger Woods said he did not care whether competing in this weekend’s PNC Championship would set back his recovery from injury, so long as it means he can compete alongside his son Charlie.

Woods withdrew ahead of this month’s Hero World Challenge after developing plantar fasciitis and told reporters on Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, that progress was slow.

“I can practice. I just can’t walk,” said Woods.

“It’s just one of those things where I need rest and I haven’t exactly been doing that.”

While he conceded that the injury could impact his plans for 2023, he insisted that competing alongside his 13-year-old son was his top priority - even if it means he may spend more time recovering later.

“I don’t really care about that,” said Woods.

“Being there with and alongside my son is far more important, and get to have a chance to have this experience with him is far better than my foot being a little creaky.”

The pair finished second in the 36-hole tournament a year ago to twice major winner John Daly and his son, John Daly II, in what was Woods’ first competitive golf just 10 months after a devastating car accident that nearly cost him his leg.

He produced a comeback for the ages when he made the cut at the Masters just months later, an extraordinary achievement despite finishing near the bottom of the leaderboard.