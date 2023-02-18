Golf: Tiger Woods says sorry after on-course tampon joke prompts backlash

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods on Friday apologised after being criticised for handing a tampon to fellow American Justin Thomas as a joke during the first round of the Genesis Invitational.

The 15-time Major winner’s comeback journey encountered controversy as images circulated on social media of him handing the period product to the two-time PGA Championship winner after out-driving him on the ninth hole on Thursday.

Thomas, who was in Woods’ grouping along with second-ranked Rory McIlroy in Pacific Palisades, California, quickly threw the tampon to the ground.

Responding to criticism from commentators and on social media, Woods said it was “just friends having fun”.

“It was supposed to be all fun and games but obviously it hasn’t turned out that way,” he told reporters on Friday.

“If I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry... It was not intended to be that way. We play pranks on one another all the time.”

The images of Woods passing the tampon to Thomas prompted a backlash, with critics calling it sexist.

In her column for USA Today, Christine Brennan said: “Woods’ message to Thomas was obvious. It has been the go-to line of silly, often insecure boys for generations: ‘You play like a girl’.”

BBC golf correspondent Iain Carter called it an “embarrassingly sexist act from a 47-year-old-man who should know better”.

Amid the flap, Woods posted a three-over 74 that left him 11 strokes adrift of the leaders on one-over 143 but allowed him to survive the weekend cut.

Max Homa’s four-under 68 gave him a 10-under total of 132 and a one-shot lead over third-ranked Spaniard Jon Rahm (65) and Americans Keith Mitchell (64) and Lee Hodges (67).

Fourteen players had yet to finish the second round when play was suspended due to darkness.

It was a disappointing day for Woods, who is teeing it up in a PGA Tour event for the first time since the British Open in July as he continues to wrestle with the serious leg injuries suffered in a February 2021 car accident.

His five bogeys included back-to-back bogeys at the eighth and ninth to cap his round, but he said his troubles on the green began much earlier.

“I did not putt well today,” said Woods.

“I blocked a lot of putts early and this is probably the highest score I could have shot today.

“(I) probably should have shot five or six better than this, easily.

“I could have easily got off to a very hot start and I did not, and then middle part of the round I could have turned it around a little bit and I did not.”