Golf: Tiger finishes Genesis under par, plans to play all four majors

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods shot a two-over 73 in his final round at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday, closing the tournament at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles at one-under 283.

The Genesis, where Woods serves as the tournament host, marked the first competitive event he has played since the Open Championship last July and his first official, non-major event since he won the Zozo Championship in October 2019.

In a post-round interview on the CBS broadcast, Woods said he was not sure when he would play competitively again, emphasising his focus on the four major championships.

“Competitively? I don’t know,” Woods said. “My goal each and every year from here going forward is to play in all the majors. I’m not gonna play too much more than that. My body and my leg and my back just won’t allow me to play much more than that anymore.

“So that was my goal last year and I was able to play three of the four. This year, hopefully I can play all four this year. That’s gonna be my schedule going forward because of all the limitations I have.”

The answer casts doubt on the possibility that Woods will make another stop at a non-major PGA Tour event, like The Players Championship, before the Masters from April 6 to 9.

Fourteen months after a gruesome single-car accident in February 2021 that badly injured his right leg and foot, Woods returned to competitive golf at the 2022 Masters and made the cut, finishing 47th.

But at the PGA Championship the next month, Woods withdrew after the third round, unable to summon the strength to finish the major. He declined to play in the US Open in June before returning at the Open Championship.

If all goes according to plan, Woods will take part in the May 18-21 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, the June 15-18 US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club and the Open Championship from July 20 to 23 at Royal Liverpool.

Woods last played the US Open in 2020 and last made the cut in 2019.

As for Sunday, Woods carded five bogeys and three birdies. His last highlight shot came at the par-three 16th, where he landed his tee shot inside six feet of the pin to set up a birdie.

Woods’ strength on the week was his iron and wedge play. With the fourth round still in progress, he ranked 23rd in the field in strokes gained: approach the green (2.338).

It’s progress, but I didn’t win,” said the 15-time major champion. “It certainly was a little bit more difficult than I probably let on. My team has been fantastic in getting my body recovered day to day and getting me ready to play each and every day.

“That’s the hard part that I can’t simulate at home. Even if I played four days at home, it’s not the same as adrenaline, it’s not the same as the system being ramped up like that, the intensity, just the focus that it takes to play at this level.”

His final-round 73 followed scores of 69, 74 and 67 over the first three days of the tournament. AFP, REUTERS