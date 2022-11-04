Golf: Tiger and McIlroy to face Thomas and Spieth in December: reports

MIAMI – Tiger Woods, battling back from severe leg injuries suffered in a 2021 car crash, will join Rory McIlroy in a 12-hole December exhibition under the lights against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Golf Digest and The Fried Egg reported on Thursday that Woods, a 15-time Major champion, and Northern Irishman McIlroy will meet Americans Spieth and Thomas in a made-for-television event.

The Dec 10 showdown will be the seventh edition of “The Match” and mark the third appearance for Woods, whose 82 career PGA titles shares the all-time record with Sam Snead.

The 46-year-old played against fellow veteran Phil Mickelson in 2018 and in 2020 teamed with National Football league (NFL) quarterback Peyton Manning to defeat Mickelson and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady in a pairs matchup.

World No. 1 McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas, who won his second PGA Championship in May at Southern Hills, will be making their first “The Match” appearance.

It will mark the seventh edition of the event and the second in 2022, with Brady and Aaron Rodgers teaming up to defeat fellow NFL quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in Las Vegas in June.

It is expected to be played at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, near Tampa with a 7pm local start time.

The exhibition is set for the weekend before the PNC Championship in Orlando where Woods has played alongside his son Charlie in past years.

It also falls the weekend after Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge tournament in the Bahamas. While Woods is not set to play in that event, there are vacancies in the field that would allow him to join the line-up.

The American, who needed screws and metal rods to hold together his shattered right leg, made his return to competition 14 months after the accident at the 2022 Masters, where he finished 47th and achieved a victory of sorts simply by walking 72 holes over the difficult layout.

Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship after 54 holes, struggling with stamina issues after making the cut. In July, he missed the cut at the British Open at St. Andrews in his most recent competitive start. AFP, REUTERS