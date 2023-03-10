Golf: Three-way tie at the top after second round of Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific C’ship

SINGAPORE – Overnight leader Kim Min-sol was joined by Thailand’s Eila Galitsky and Hong Kong’s Sophie Han atop the leaderboard after Friday’s second round of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacfic Championship (WAAP).

Capitalising on favourable morning conditions at the Singapore Island Country Club, Galitsky and Han fired rounds of 67 and 68 respectively. Kim continued her fine form with a three-under 69, leaving the trio tied on eight-under 136 at the tournament’s halfway point.

Galitsky, who had a bogey-free round, credited her coach for her recent progress. The 16-year-old Thai said: “I have been working with my Scottish coach Scott Goldie for the last six months and I can feel a big difference. I was in the middle of a swing change at last year’s WAAP, but I am feeling really comfortable with my new swing now.

“Honestly, being in this position is very, very exciting and a little bit of pressure, but looking forward to tomorrow.”

Han, 15, said: “I will try my best. I am pretty confident because I have been working on many things with my coach last month and I think this result was kind of expected. It’s showing us what we are working on are the right things.”