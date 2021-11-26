Golf: Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana shines in Blue Canyon Phuket C'ship

BANGKOK (AFP) - Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana provided some unexpected home-turf razzle-dazzle on day two of the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship on Friday (Nov 26), hitting an eight-under 64.

The 23-year-old, ranked 328th in the world, marched up the leaderboard, hitting eight birdies and claiming a one-shot clubhouse lead over America's John Catlin.

"Initially this week I was just focusing on making the cut, but I am changing my game plan for tomorrow and looking to go further," Kaewkanjana said.

The wet conditions and preferred lies rule meant Kaewkanjana's second-round effort does not count towards equalling Australian legend Greg Norman's course record of 64 in the 1994 Johnnie Walker Classic.

Catlin looked strong earlier, hitting a four-under 68 and was clubhouse leader on day one following a first-round 65, seven-under result.

"I played well today but need to go to the range and work on a few things," Catlin said.

The US$1 million (S$1.37 million) tournament on the popular holiday island of Phuket marks the first tour tee-off since a 20-month pandemic disruption.

Chinese Taipei's Chan Shih-chang, who had a bogey-free round of 68, and American Sihwan Kim who hit 66 are tying in third place overall.

"I didn't putt as well as I did yesterday... The greens seem to be faster this morning," Chan said.

The Blue Canyon event comes weeks after Norman announced a new series of 10 events from 2022, backed by US$200 million of Saudi money.