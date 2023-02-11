Golf: Thai star Kiradech wants second shot at PGA Tour

SINGAPORE – Five years ago, Kiradech Aphibarnrat became the first Thai golfer to earn a PGA Tour card after a red-hot 2018 season. It was a watershed moment for a country still developing in the sport.

He achieved the feat with a pair of top-five finishes at two World Golf Championships events before placing 15th at the US Open that year. Playing on the United States-based PGA Tour was something Kiradech will never forget.

The 33-year-old said: “I have very good memories of the PGA Tour. I played against the best players in the world and it means a lot to be the only Thai player to make it on the Tour. I worked so hard to get there and it was a dream come true.”

After a relatively smooth sailing first year, Kiradech encountered difficulties after suffering a right knee injury at the 2019 Masters. Struggling to recover from the setback, Kiradech said: “I couldn’t get everything back after my injury. I was struggling with my golf swing and lost a bit of distance. To play on the PGA Tour you have to hit long and consistent.”

Not only was Kiradech suffering from a loss of form, he also started to feel homesick. According to Kiradech, he was ready to give up living in the US and his dream of playing in the PGA Tour towards the end of 2019. He eventually spent another three years on Tour before losing his card last year.

Kiradech is now back on the European-based DP World Tour, playing tournaments closer to home and rediscovering his love for golf. He said: “I’ve been on the road for quite a bit. In the last three years I couldn’t enjoy this game because I was far away from home. On the DP World Tour, I can play events closer to home which makes me comfortable and allows me to see a lot of friends and enjoy golf more.”

Despite a top-10 finish at the Acciona Open in Spain, Kiradech did not keep his DP World Tour card for the 2023 campaign and had to go through qualifying school. He cleared that hurdle and in his season debut, is tied-39th at the ongoing Singapore Classic after rounds of 69, 71, 70. At six-under 210, he is eight shots behind co-leaders Wang Jeung-hun and Alejandro del Rey

“There’s still a long season ahead. I’m taking it one step at a time and trying to enjoy my golf,” Kiradech, who is aiming to finish in the Race to Dubai top-10 to earn an automatic PGA Tour card.

“Of course, I’m trying hard to put myself back there. I come from a very small country in Asia. I don’t want people to say we only have one Thai player on the PGA tour. I want to let them say we have a PGA Tour winner.”