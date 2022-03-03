Golf: Thai Patty Tavatanakit fires 67 for first-round lead at HSBC Women's World C'ship

SINGAPORE - Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit fired a five-under 67 to take the opening round lead on Thursday (March 3) at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

Two-time winner Park In-bee signed for a 68 and was joint-second alongside fellow South Korean Kim A-lim and American Danielle Kang at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Top-ranked Ko Jin-young showed her battling qualities, recovering from a double-bogey on her fourth hole to shoot a 69. She was in a large group at three-under that included Lydia Ko of New Zealand, Canadian Brooke Henderson as well as Thai Atthaya Thitikul.

Defending champion Kim Hyo-joo was a further three back after an even-par 72.

Singapore's Koh Sock Hwee, the country's sole representative at the US$1.7 million (S$2.3 million) tournament, shot 80 and was 64th, one spot better than Chinese amateur Yin Xiaowen (81), who is in last place.

Scores (selected)

67 Patty Tavatanakit (Tha)

68 Park In-bee, Kim A-lim, Danielle Kang (USA)

69 Lydia Ko (Nzl), Brooke Henderson (Can), Atthaya Thitikul, Pajaree Anannarukarn (Tha), Lin Xiyu (Chn), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Nor), Ko Jin-young

70 Carlota Ciganda (Esp), Caroline Masson (Ger), Lizette Salas (USA), Leona Maguire (Irl)

72 Kim Hyo-joo, Ariya Jutanugarn (Tha)

80 Koh Sock Hwee (Sgp)