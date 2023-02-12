Golf: Team Europe’s Ryder Cup stars reminisce their glory days

SINGAPORE – Belgian golfer Nicolas Colsaerts has three European Tour trophies in his collection, yet the collectible he cherishes the most is a framed-up flag autographed by all 12 members of Team Europe’s 2012 Ryder Cup side.

Colsaerts was part of Team Europe’s historic victory – known as the Miracle at Medinah – that year, in which they overturned a four-point deficit on the final day against Team USA to record the greatest comeback in the history of the team event.

Paired with Lee Westwood for the opening four-ball session, Colsaerts was handed the gargantuan task of battling Tiger Woods on his Ryder Cup debut. Unfazed by the occasion, Colsaerts shrugged off jitters to play the round of his life – sinking eight birdies and an eagle – en route to taming Woods and winning his first Ryder Cup point.

Colsaerts went on to lose his next three matches, but his debut performance 11 years ago had already been etched into the Cup’s history books.

The 40-year-old, who finished joint-65th with a one-under 297 at the DP World Tour’s Singapore Classic on Sunday, said: “That game basically has defined who I was and who I am as a player. People remember me as that guy who came in his first Ryder Cup and beat Tiger Woods.

“I basically played on my own against Tiger Woods because Westwood’s score only came into play for one hole. It’s something to be really proud of. I think even in 15 to 20 years time, people would still remember me for what happened that day.”

Waxing lyrical about the prestige of the Cup, Colsaerts fondly recalls how the team celebrated the win. He added: “As soon as the last match is finished, you have a drink in your hand until you pass out. That’s pretty much what happened and all I can remember.”

Like Colsaerts, Welsh golfer Jamie Donaldson described the experience of playing in the Cup as “second to none”.

The 47-year-old, who holed the winning putt for Team Europe in 2014, said: “It’s totally different than normal golf which is all individual. The adrenaline that you get from playing the Ryder Cup is 10 times that of any other event you play.

“It feels like you are going to war in effect because you just want to beat them so bad. There’s nothing else like that in golf for me that I’ve experienced.”

Echoing Donaldson’s sentiments, Rafa Cabrera-Bello – who won 2½ points for Team Europe at the 2016 edition – said it was always his dream to play in the biennial tournament, adding: “I grew up watch my golfing heroes like Seve (Ballesteros), Miguel (Angel Jimenez) and Sergio (Garcia) play in this tournament.”

The 38-year-old was handed a dream debut when he was paired with his idol and countryman Garcia in the four-ball session. Cabrera-Bello added: “Starting at the first tee was the most nervous moment in golf for me and to be able to birdie the first hole and eventually get a win with Sergio was unforgettable. It was my most cherished moment.”

Despite the Spaniard’s efforts, Team USA won the 2016 edition. The most recent Ryder Cup, held in 2021, also ended in favour of the Americans by a crushing score of 19 to nine. Cabrera-Bello expects the tides to turn for the 2023 edition in September.

“We have arguably the two best players in the world right now with Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. They are going to be in the team and they’re going to be huge pillars for the other younger players. This year, there is a good mixture of young and more experienced players to form the team and I am excited to see us reclaim the Cup.”

On the contrary, Englishman Ross Fisher – who was part of Europe’s winning team in 2010 – does not expect things to change. Fisher said: “It’s gonna be tough because even though Jon (Rahm) and Rory (McIlroy) are in form, it’s only two players. Two players don’t make a team. You need 12 good players to make a team so it’s going to be very, very difficult to get the Cup back.”

Colsaerts, who has been appointed as Team Europe’s vice-captain for the 2023 edition, will certainly agree. If they pull off another victory, he might have to make space for another piece of memorabilia beside his framed-up flag from 2012.