Golf: Swedish golf federation cuts ties with Stenson over LIV series

The Swedish Golf Federation said on Thursday it would not renew contracts with golfer Henrik Stenson, following his decision to join the controversial Saudi-backed LIV circuit.

Stenson was sacked as Europe's Ryder Cup captain in July shortly after signing with LIV Golf, funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which has drawn criticism from human rights activists concerned about the Middle East nation's record.

"We believe that Henrik, given his involvement with LIV Golf, can no longer act as a role model for Swedish junior golfers," the Swedish federation's secretary general Gunnar Hakansson told news agency TT, adding that the decision had been discussed since Stenson announced he was joining LIV.

A spokesman for the federation confirmed the decision to AFP but declined to give further comment.

Stenson had previously acted as an ambassador for the federation's paragolf efforts and hosted competitions for both junior golfers and paragolfers.

Asked about whether the decision only concerned 2023 or indefinitely, Hakansson only told the news agency they believed that right now he wasn't "appropriate as a role model in our junior and paragolf activities". AFP