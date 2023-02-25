Golf: Suh grabs lead at Honda Classic but Kirk on fire

MIAMI – Patience is key in golf, not only on the course, but off it as well.

Justin Suh understands this and is not fazed by disappointment when most of his peers are ahead of him in the game.

The 25-year-old American is part of group of college stars who turned professional in 2019.

While the likes of two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff have won titles early in their careers, Suh has struggled with a wrist injury and did not earn his PGA Tour card until in 2022 when he won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

“I never really let it get to me,” Suh told Golfweek.

“Obviously, they had immediate success, and it was cool watching them play so great. But for me, I knew I needed to improve. I just kept my head down and worked on my game.”

On Friday, he grabbed a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens with a birdie on the final hole giving him a six-under round of 64 and a total of 10-under 130.

Fellow American Chris Kirk was a shot behind after producing the round of the day with an eight-under 62, one short of equalling the course record at PGA National.

Ryan Gerard (63) and England’s Ben Taylor (65) were both two strokes behind Suh on eight-under for the tournament.

Suh got off to a shaky start with a bogey on the par-four second hole after he missed a four-foot putt.

But he put together a run of four straight birdies from the eighth hole onwards and crowned a fine round with a superb third shot on the 18th, which he landed seven feet from the hole.

“I think we played it pretty conservative, but aggressive to our spots. We definitely left ourselves some opportunities, but I thought we just hit it to the right spots on the green,” said Suh, whose 64 was the lowest round of his fledgling PGA Tour career.

“We made some long lag putts that fortunately just went in, and that’s always a key to some good weeks, so hopefully we just keep it rolling.”

Kirk played positive, attacking golf and was rewarded with an eagle on the par-five third hole, where he blasted his second shot 247 yards to just under 20 feet from the hole.