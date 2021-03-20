Golf: Steady Aaron Wise opens up 3-shot lead at Honda Classic after two eagles for another 64

(REUTERS) - Aaron Wise shot a second consecutive six-under 64 to take a three-shot lead after two rounds of golf's Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The 24-year-old was at 12-under 128 for the PGA Tour tournament to lead both fellow American Brandon Hagy and Australia's Matt Jones, who were at nine-under 131 on the PGA National course. Hagy's eight-under 62 was the best score in the second round on Friday (March 19), while Jones followed his record-tying nine-under 61 in the opening round with an even-par 70.

Sam Ryder was alone in fourth place at 132 following a 63, while Denny McCarthy (65), Scott Harrington (67), Russell Henley (69) and Ireland's Shane Lowry (66) were tied for fifth at 133.

Opening his second round on the back nine, Wise was just one under for the day before a birdie on his eighth hole of the day and an eagle on the par-five 18th hole when he put his 174-yard approach shot to three feet and made the putt.

Wise had a second eagle at the par-five third hole thanks to a 46-foot putt and closed his round with a birdie at No. 9, dropping a 14-foot putt.

"I've been able to take advantage (of the 18th hole) over the last couple days," Wise said. "I hit seven-iron into there today. When the wind switches (Saturday) it will be a two-iron or three-wood. So, I'm happy to get that one. And then made a bomb on three. That's a little bit of luck, so you take it and roll with it."

Hagy's 62 included six birdies and an eagle at No. 18, which was his ninth hole of the day. The eagle came thanks to a 47-foot putt on what will be the finishing hole over the weekend. He was a late addition to the event, getting added to the field only on Wednesday.

"It's been kind of a funny week," Hagy said. "I was in Scottsdale (Arizona) on Tuesday afternoon and got a flight at the last minute, fly out Tuesday, don't play practice rounds, you know. Maybe I'm feeling like I'm playing on a little bit of house money a little bit, so I kept it pretty loose out there."

One day after he tied the course record, Jones struggled to match his feat with four bogeys over his first seven holes. His even-par round came even though he also had an eagle at the 18th hole.

"It's always tough to follow up a really good round," Jones said. "I hit it well, warmed up well, and my goal was just to give myself as many chances at birdie as I could. I had plenty. I had a few out there that I didn't make, but I had a good day and I'm happy where I am."

South Korea's Im Sung-jae, the defending champion, shot a second consecutive two-under 68 and is in a tie for 16th at 136.

After firing a 68 on Friday, 50-year-old Phil Mickelson made the cut on the dot at 139 for the event.

Players who failed to make the cut included Jim Furyk (142), England's Luke Donald (143), South Africa's Dylan Frittelli (144), South Korea's K.J. Choi, Doug Ghim and Chez Reavie (all 145).