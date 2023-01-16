Golf: ‘Staying calm’ the key as Kim Si-woo produces late birdie blast to win Sony Open

LOS ANGELES - South Korea’s Kim Si-woo produced a barnstorming birdie-birdie finish to snatch a one-shot victory at the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday.

The 27-year-old from Seoul clinched his fourth career PGA Tour title - and first for two years - after carding a second straight six-under 64 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

His closing final round saw him squeeze past third-round leader Hayden Buckley, who had been chasing his first title on the tour.

A see-saw finale saw Kim and Buckley match each other shot for shot, with little to choose between the two players and the possibility of a playoff looming.

Buckley looked poised for victory after a birdie putt on the 16th saw him move to 17 under for a one-shot lead.

But Kim, playing in the group ahead, hit back moments later to regain a share of the lead after brilliantly chipping in from 27 feet.

The Korean was in no mood to surrender the initiative, and conjured another moment of magic on the par-five 18th to take sole possession of the lead at 18 under.

After finding a fairway bunker with his tee shot, Kim blasted a superb iron out of the sand onto the green to give himself a long eagle chance.

He rolled a perfectly weighted putt just short to set up a tap-in for birdie.

That piled the pressure on Buckley, who could only par the 17th, meaning he would need to birdie the last to force a playoff.

Buckley, who had eagled the same hole on Saturday, was in trouble off the tee, finding the right rough down the fairway and then his second came up short of the green.

His chip rolled 12 feet past the hole, leaving him with an awkward birdie putt which he duly missed to finish with a two-under 68, leaving him on 17 under with a 72-hole aggregate of 263.