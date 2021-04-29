Players competing in this week's HSBC Women's World Championship taking time out to support Sentosa Golf Club's environmental sustainability efforts, which include the hand removal of weeds to minimise the use of pesticides. (From left) Park In-bee of South Korea, Georgia Hall of England, Minjee Lee of Australia, Ko Jin-young of South Korea and Lydia Ko of New Zealand plucked weeds on the 18th green during the tournament launch event at Sentosa Golf Club on Tuesday.
Golf stars go from putting to plucking
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 29, 2021, with the headline 'Golf stars go from putting to plucking'. Subscribe